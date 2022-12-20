Ford Airport ready for snow storm amid busy travel week

The number of travelers is expected to hit near record-breaking numbers. Right now, the airport says it's doing everything possible to prepare.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend's storm is going to take a major toll on holiday travel. The best days to leave for your holiday destination is Tuesday or Wednesday—but the Gerald R. Ford International Airport expects Thursday will be their busiest travel day.

Airport COO Alex Peric says staff train year round for winter weather. Additional staff have been hired to clear the snow and ice, and there are mechanics working 24/7 to ensure equipment is in good condition.

"This time of year is our Super Bowl, if you will, a Super Bowl that lasts for months to make sure that, you know, all the runways and taxiways are clear for airlines," Peric said of the winter weather.

Holiday travelers should keep an eye out for last-minute cancelations before heading out the door, Peric said.

"We do ask our passengers to check with their individual airline, and their website for any travel updates, any delays or cancellations as a result of the weather," he said.

The airport authority says it was already tested this holiday season when there were 26 inches of snow over the Thanksgiving weekend.

