Finding relatives to our 13 Weatherball

The 13 On Your Side Weatherball is an icon over Grand Rapids, but did you know it's not alone? Meteorologist Michael Behrens tracks down a nearby cousin!

FLINT, Mich. — The 13 On Your Side Weatherball continues to be an icon of the Grand Rapids skyline!

From the original home on the Michigan National Bank building in downtown, to its present home at the 13 On Your Side studios in Walker, this beacon has been shining bright and giving the forecast for decades.

While this ball is unique to our city, you may be shocked to learn it's far from the only Weatherball, more broadly known as a weather beacon, that you can find across the country.

Most were constructed in the 1950s and 60s and consisted of weather balls, bells, beacons and towers. They were placed atop banks, radio and TV stations, or in other prominent locations looking to make an impact on the skyline.

While many have been taken down, you actually don't have to go far to find another weather beacon right here in Michigan! Just a few hours travel to downtown Flint and you'll find the cousin to our own backyard Weatherball!

We met with Greg Viener, the Flint President for Huntington Bank, who are now the caretakers for the Flint Weatherball, and he was able to fill us in on some details!

Greg told us, "Here in Flint, the the Weatherball was put up on October 30 1956."

Continuing, "It was put up by Citizens Bank, almost 67 years ago, really for a couple of reasons. One to help give recognition to the Citizens Bank brand name and the bank brand name, but really also to look out for people and to help them with an indicator of what the weather was going to be the next day."

While their ball is similar to ours, the poem and colors are just a bit different.

In Flint Greg says it goes like, "When the Weatherball is red, warmer temperatures ahead. When the Weatherball is blue, colder temperatures are due. When yellow the Weatherball, [means] there'll [be] no change at all. And when it blinks in agitation, there'll be precipitation."

The ball has been renovated several times over the years, including for the 65th anniversary when the old neon lights were changed to energy efficient LED lights. Whatever the changes though, they are done with great care for the wellbeing of this local landmark.

When asked what it means to be caring for this icon Greg said, "We are just grateful and honored to be a steward of the the Weatherball, and it really fits our purpose at Huntington to to look out for for people, and certainly this Weatherball is an opportunity for us to extend that purpose into something we do every day, by making sure that we review the weather and change the Weatherball so the community knows what the weather is going to be the next day."

Now that you know about the other Michigan Weatherball, make sure you keep your eyes out while traveling. You might just catch another weather beacon somewhere around the nation, and you can tell your friends that you know all about these weather forecasting phenomena!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

