More Tricky Travel For Monday Morning!

Another round of accumulating snowfall is targeting West Michigan for Monday morning. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the details!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter continues to make its presence known, even as enter the second full week of March, and once again it could lead to some slow and slippery travel for your Monday morning commute!

While this round of snowfall will not be as intense as what fell on Friday morning, it will still be enough for a Winter Weather Advisory to be in place for Sunday night and into Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will fall after midnight and through the early morning hours of Monday.

Almost all of the 13 On Your Side viewing area will be under an advisory until 1 pm on Monday afternoon.

Snow bands will likely be steady during the morning commute hours on Monday, before becoming more scattered during the afternoon. Snow will eventually come to an end on Monday evening, with a few areas along the lakeshore possibly seeing some snow last into the overnight.

Impacts from this round of snowfall will be much less than recent events, but still look likely to cause periods of low visibility and travel impacts on Monday morning.

Snow totals around West Michigan will mostly land between 1-4 inches. Some areas may see locally higher totals. The heaviest impacts will likely fall inside a somewhat narrow band, with any movement of this band changing the axis of heaviest accumulation.

Below is a map of possible snow accumulation by Monday afternoon. The heaviest band may be a bit wider than depicted below.

Make sure you allow some extra time for travel on Monday morning, and get #UpWith13 starting at 4:30 am for the latest on conditions!

Stay safe out there West Michigan!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.