Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4) hosts first public event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, March 2, the Community Collaboration on Climate Change (C4) will host its first event at the Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation from 6-9 p.m.

They explained their vision is that “Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), and historically white environmental organizations will dismantle extractive systems and build new systems to address climate change—centered in human wellbeing, the interconnectedness of life, and access to shared leadership.” All with a focus to help those being disproportionately impacted by climate change and help to educate community members.

This event is led by C4 co-chairs Ana Jose and Kareem Scales, the C4 Project Coordinator Ned Andreem and 14 other ambassadors. Here they will explain what C4 is, their priorities, grant projects and the Community Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) and call for climate justice.

Jose said the event also serves as a chance for community members to share with others.

"We want people to come out and tell their stories," she said. "What is their story? We all have our own unique stories to tell, and this is a great opportunity to have our community participate and tell their stories."

At the event, there will be music, resource tables and a buffet dinner from local BIPOC food vendors. If you are wishing to attend the event you can register online at this link.

