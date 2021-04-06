Drought conditions improve in West Michigan

West Michigan has seen beneficial rainfall in the past few weeks and that's good news for our drought index. Meteorologist Michael Behrens explains.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a damp and gloomy few weeks here in West Michigan, but that gloominess has paid off in terms of our drought potential going toward the warmer months.

Just a month ago, things were starting to look rather dry around the region. More than half of the state was abnormally dry or drier during the first week of March, with over 12% of the state seeing moderate drought conditions in place.

This would all start to change as March proved to be rather rainy for most of the state, especially West Michigan. Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland, and Kalamazoo all picked up above average rainfall for the month. This was anywhere from +1.34" in Holland to +0.88 inches in Kalamazoo.

That rainy pattern has carried into April as well, with many places seeing near an inch to almost 1.5" of additional rainfall as of April 6th.

The map below shows the change in drought conditions over just one months time.

Compare this to one year ago and you can see that we are in a much better position as we head into April 2022 than we were in April 2021. A map of drought conditions from early last April can be seen below.

More good news for our drought prospects as we head toward summer as well. Both the 30 and 90 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center have Michigan slated for above average rainfall. Considering last May through July saw portions of the state experience severe drought, I think many will be happy about this forecast.

Of course forecasts and weather patterns can change as time goes on, so make sure you stick with 13 On Your Side for the very latest news and weather updates all spring and summer long!

