A Hot Start To August Looking Possible!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Up until the start of this week, we had seen a decent stretch of well above average temperatures here in West Michigan. That came to a close after weekend storms moved through the region. Adding to that end, the system bringing our rain chances today and Thursday will also leave us with near to below average temperatures through the start of the weekend.

Looking back at the totality of July, we have roughly seen equal days of below and above average temperatures. However, it is worth noting that our above average highs have been further from our average high this past month than our below average highs.

This has likely helped the perception of a toasty July, even though things have been fairly balanced.

Looking beyond July and into August, the pattern appears to be shifting more toward a warmer than usual one for West Michigan. The ECMWF forecast model takes temperatures well into the 90s as we head into August and the Climate Prediction Center outlooks are also calling for warmer than normal conditions through the month.

The most impressive likelihood for above average temperatures appears to be in the next 6-10 days. In this outlook, some portions of the country have a 90-100% chance for above average heat.

In this outlook, West Michigan is looking at a 70-80% chance for above normal heat. This likelihood continues in West Michigan in the 8-14 day outlook as well.

With this outlook in mind, make sure you have a plan to stay cool and hydrated as August creeps closer. The 13 On Your Side Weather Team will keep you up to date on the latest forecasts as we get closer to those potential toasty days ahead!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

