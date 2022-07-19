Kent County cooling centers provide relief this week

With temperatures pushing 90 degrees, Kent County is providing cooling centers for residents all week.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As temperatures across West Michigan push toward 90 degrees, libraries, homeless shelters and community buildings can be used as cooling centers.

The City of Grand Rapids announced that the following facilities will be available as cooling centers for people this week:

Kent County Cooling Centers

Grand Rapids Public Library Branches

All GRPL branches are available during normal business hours. Hours for each branch location can be found here.

Main Library - 111 Library Street NE

Ottawa Hills - 1150 Giddings SE

Van Belkum - 1563 Plainfield NE

West Side - 713 Bridge St NW

Madison Square - 1201 Madison SE

Seymour - 2350 Eastern SE

West Leonard - 1017 Leonard NW

Yankee Clipper - 2025 Leonard NE

Kent District Library Branches

All KDL branches are available during normal business hours. Hours for each branch location can be found here.

Alpine Township - 5255 Alpine Ave NW

Alto - 6071 Linfield Ave SE

Amy Van Andel Library (Ada) - 7215 Headley Street SE

Byron Township - 8191 Byron Center Ave SW

Caledonia Township - 6260 92nd St SE

Cascade Township - 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE

Comstock Park - 3943 W River Dr NE

East Grand Rapids - 746 Lakeside Drive SE

Englehardt (Lowell) - 200 N Monroe St

Gaines Township - 421 68th St SE

Grandville - 4055 Maple St SW

KDL Service and Meeting Center - 814 West River Center Drive NE

Kelloggsville - 4787 Division Ave S

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) - 4950 Breton SE

Krause Memorial (Rockford) - 140 E Bridge St

Nelson Township - 88 Eighth St

Plainfield Township - 2650 5 Mile Rd NE

Spencer Township - 14960 Meddler Ave

Tyrone Township - 43 S Main St

Walker - 4293 Remembrance Rd NW

Wyoming - 3350 Michael Ave SW

Exodus Place

Exodus Place is a transitional rapid re-housing facility for men experiencing homelessness. The facility can be used as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for non-members during days of extreme heat.

322 Front Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries

Mel Trotter Ministries has two locations that can be used as a cooling center. The hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and emergency shelter hours are 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids

200 S Division, Grand Rapids

Degage Ministries

Degage Ministries community center can be used as a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if the temperature is above 90 degrees.

144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Crossroads Bible Church

Crossroads Bible Church is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon for a meal and access to the Mel Trotter shower unit. Social workers, recovery coaches and medical staff are also on site.

800 Scribner Ave NW, Grand Rapids

