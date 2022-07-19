Kent County cooling centers provide relief this week

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As temperatures across West Michigan push toward 90 degrees, libraries, homeless shelters and community buildings can be used as cooling centers.
The City of Grand Rapids announced that the following facilities will be available as cooling centers for people this week:
Kent County Cooling Centers
Grand Rapids Public Library Branches
All GRPL branches are available during normal business hours. Hours for each branch location can be found here.
- Main Library - 111 Library Street NE
- Ottawa Hills - 1150 Giddings SE
- Van Belkum - 1563 Plainfield NE
- West Side - 713 Bridge St NW
- Madison Square - 1201 Madison SE
- Seymour - 2350 Eastern SE
- West Leonard - 1017 Leonard NW
- Yankee Clipper - 2025 Leonard NE
Kent District Library Branches
All KDL branches are available during normal business hours. Hours for each branch location can be found here.
- Alpine Township - 5255 Alpine Ave NW
- Alto - 6071 Linfield Ave SE
- Amy Van Andel Library (Ada) - 7215 Headley Street SE
- Byron Township - 8191 Byron Center Ave SW
- Caledonia Township - 6260 92nd St SE
- Cascade Township - 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE
- Comstock Park - 3943 W River Dr NE
- East Grand Rapids - 746 Lakeside Drive SE
- Englehardt (Lowell) - 200 N Monroe St
- Gaines Township - 421 68th St SE
- Grandville - 4055 Maple St SW
- KDL Service and Meeting Center - 814 West River Center Drive NE
- Kelloggsville - 4787 Division Ave S
- Kentwood (Richard L. Root) - 4950 Breton SE
- Krause Memorial (Rockford) - 140 E Bridge St
- Nelson Township - 88 Eighth St
- Plainfield Township - 2650 5 Mile Rd NE
- Spencer Township - 14960 Meddler Ave
- Tyrone Township - 43 S Main St
- Walker - 4293 Remembrance Rd NW
- Wyoming - 3350 Michael Ave SW
Exodus Place
Exodus Place is a transitional rapid re-housing facility for men experiencing homelessness. The facility can be used as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for non-members during days of extreme heat.
- 322 Front Ave SW, Grand Rapids
Mel Trotter Ministries
Mel Trotter Ministries has two locations that can be used as a cooling center. The hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and emergency shelter hours are 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
- 225 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids
- 200 S Division, Grand Rapids
Degage Ministries
Degage Ministries community center can be used as a cooling center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if the temperature is above 90 degrees.
- 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
Crossroads Bible Church
Crossroads Bible Church is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon for a meal and access to the Mel Trotter shower unit. Social workers, recovery coaches and medical staff are also on site.
- 800 Scribner Ave NW, Grand Rapids
