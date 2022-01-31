Snow storm on its way to West Michigan

Southcentral and southwestern Michigan should expect a heavy and prolonged snowfall event this week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Significant snowfall is looking increasingly likely for southern Michigan beginning Tuesday evening and wrapping up Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties beginning at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning through 11 p.m. Thursday night.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Tuesday night into Thursday evening for the counties in blue.



Heavy snow of 8"+ is possible mainly along and south of I-94.



Here is a reminder of what it means to be placed under a watch, warning, or advisory:

There is still plenty of flexibility in the forecast. This is because if one of the many variables at play changes even a little we could see a shift in where the highest snowfall totals line up.

As of now, the heaviest snowfall looks most likely along and south of I-94 with 8"+. Grand Rapids looks to be in a sweet spot between 4"+ and 6"+ inches. North of GR is at 2"+.

Impacts include a very high likelihood of plowable snow and travel impact. Travel is expected to be extremely difficult for both the morning and evening commutes for these counties Wednesday and Thursday, especially along and south of I-96.

Please continue to check back in for more details and updates to the forecast.

