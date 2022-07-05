Showers & Storms possible to end on the 4th in West Michigan

Mother nature is planning its own fireworks show for the 4th of July evening in West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest on possible storms!

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been a great 4th of July holiday so far in West Michigan, but before the celebrations come to an end storms are set to return to our neck of the woods!

It's not all bad news for the holiday though. In fact, most of the daytime hours will be dry on Monday as temps rise into the 90s with rising humidity as well. In fact, we should largely stay dry anytime before 6 pm Monday evening.

Leading up to 6 pm we will be watching storms develop to our west and start to head out over the lake. These storms will then push into West Michigan as we head into the evening hours. The possibility for damaging winds or hail exists with these storms, but it is small.

The good news is that the overall threat for severe weather as mentioned above is small. West Michigan is only under a marginal, level 1 of 5, risk for severe storms on July 4th.

In fact, the highest severe weather risk will be for flooding rains, especially in areas south of I-96. Some areas in the I-94 corridor could pick up as high as 2 to 3 inches of rain on Monday night into early Tuesday.

Storms will continue to exit as we head into Tuesday morning, with some additional storms possible through the day and into the evening. Some of these storms may be strong as well, and an additional level 1/5 risk for severe weather will be in place on Tuesday in West Michigan.

The exact placement and timing of storms can still change between now and Monday evening, but below you can see the latest hour-by-hour prediction as of Sunday night.

4th of July Storms - Hour-By-Hour. 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Make sure you have 13 On Your Side's News & Weather Apps downloaded on your phones for the 4th of July with push and weather alerts turned on.

Stay weather aware with 13 On Your Side's Weather Team for the latest details as we head throughout the day!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.