Severe weather possible Thursday evening

The high levels of heat and humidity over West Michigan could feed an environment for evening severe storms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If you've been outside at all Thursday you would have noticed the high levels of heat and humidity across West Michigan. While this will start to change on Friday, it won't come without the risk for some strong to severe storms between now and then!

There has been a lot of uncertainty around the development of rain and storms these last 24 hours, but confidence is starting to increase some about a line of strong to severe storms that will move through West Michigan Thursday evening. This line could pack wind gusts up to 75 mph, hail and the possibility for a tornado or two that cannot be ruled out.

For those reasons, portions of West Michigan have been placed under a level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather. All of West Michigan will be under some risk for severe weather Thursday evening.

The most likely time frame for this event will be after 4 p.m. to as late as 2 a.m. Friday, with storms likely to fall more toward the mid to late evening portion of this time range.

Uncertainty still remains about how strong these storms could be, and where exactly the most intense cells could form. However most models are starting to agree around the formation of several individual cells during the evening that will eventually come together into a line as storms move south and east.

As mentioned earlier, there is still uncertainty in this forecast and a lot of details to work out. Make sure you stay weather aware this evening and stick with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for the latest details and updates as they come in!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

