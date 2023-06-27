That's not fog, it's smoke! | West Michigan air quality in 'unhealthy' category due to wildfire smoke

Unprecedented levels of smoke are present in today's forecast. Here's what you should know.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Eastern UP has the worst air quality in the nation and Grand Rapids is ranking in the top 10, with the Air Quality Index registering 170+ in Grand Rapids this morning. That places us in the 99th percentile for worst air quality since the 1980s. While this list and numbers will change throughout the day, air quality is expected to remain in the unhealthy category.

This comes as wildfire smoke from Quebec has traveled to Michigan, and is being mixed down to the surface, reducing visibility and air quality across the state.

As of now, forecast models are showing the wildfire to thicken throughout the next several hours and then exit the area overnight tonight into tomorrow, leaving us with just hazy conditions for your Wednesday.

EGLE suggests avoiding prolonged exposure outside as some areas, such as Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, could rank in the worst possible category for air quality throughout the day.

Children, the elderly and people with heart or lung diseases should avoid strenuous outdoor activities and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling. Everyone should choose less strenuous activities and should limit the amount of time they are active outside.

A Clean Air Action Day is declared when ground-level ozone or particulate matter (such as fine particles from wildfire) is forecast to exceed air quality standards set by the federal government. A Clean Air Action Day has been declared for the entire state of Michigan for today and tomorrow.

When a Clean Air Action Day is declared (usually the day before) you can help out in these ways:

Mow lawns and re-fuel vehicles after 6 p.m. Use natural gas, propane gas or an electric outdoor grill. Avoid using lighter fluid to start your charcoal. Walk or bike to work, or work from home. Take mass transit to your destinations; there are free rides on the Rapid Bus and Max systems.

There are several websites that have air quality information:

