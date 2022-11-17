John Ball Zoo offering fun activities during winter

The zoo's education coordinator says visiting the zoo is a completely different experience during the winter.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cold and snowy months are ahead of us, but that doesn't mean there won't be fun, family-friendly things to do across West Michigan.

Even though John Ball Zoo closes on Sunday, Nov. 20 for the winter season, there will be a guided tour where you can walk through different sections of the zoo with an educator.

There are also some behind-the-scenes experiences you can pay for including red panda training or penguin feeding.

The zoo's education coordinator says visiting the zoo is a completely different experience during the winter.

"With our diverse animals in the zoo, they act differently in the winter. Our snow leopard will be more active. Our red pandas are more likely to be playing in the snow instead of sleeping through the hot summer," said Nick Milbratz.

The zoo also has a holiday membership sale which starts Friday, Nov. 18 until Monday, Dec. 12. There will be 10% off all memberships.

John Ball Zoo will also be participating in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 and other Christmas parades throughout the area this December.

"The parades are really fun," said Sammi Strasser, the Asst. Membership Manager at the zoo. "It's kind of like a Thanksgiving parade, just a little smaller and welcoming the Christmas season into your neighborhood. We'll have a parade float showing off some really cool, interesting things and a teaser of what's coming."

Grand Rapids parks will be open and there will be fun activities to do there as well.

The city's Parks and Recreation department is making some amenities more accessible than in recent past.

"Some of our trail connections in some of our parks. Trails throughout the downtown that connect the different parks. Those are all going to be plowed this season so if you got the ability and the interest in walking or biking to work, you can do so," said David Marquardt, the Director of Grand Rapids Park and Recreation.

There you can enjoy sledding, cross country skiing or snow shoeing.

Ice-skating at Rosa Parks Circle begins Friday, Nov. 25 and ends on Feb. 26. There will be a walk-up and reservation system in place.

Parks will be open year-round whether or not gates are open or closed.

