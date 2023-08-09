The fair is boasting a variety of entertainment for the whole family, including live music, carnival rides and special events.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Fair kicks off Friday with a wide variety of entertainment, carnival rides and special events.

There's fun for the whole family over the next eight days, including performances by some well-known names. Country music star Jake Owen is performing Friday at 7:30 p.m. Rapper and singer Nelly takes the stage on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Eventgoers can also look forward to a demolition derbies, a parade, a rodeo and more. There will be a carnival with plenty of rides for the whole family, along with food booths offering all your fair favorites.

The "World Famous Frisbee Dogs" will be performing daily. The shows feature rescue dogs performing spectacular tricks, and the team is made up of some of the most talented Frisbee dogs in the world.

There are also several 4H and livestock shows scheduled.

Gates open every day at 8 a.m. except for opening day, when the fair opens at 1 p.m.

For a full list of events and ticket information, click here.

