A list of things to do in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize 2023

From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 there will be a multitude of community events happening throughout the international art competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is returning to Grand Rapids once again and will feature much more than its signature arts competition.

From Sept. 14 through Oct. 1 there will be many community events taking place alongside the featured artwork and ArtPrize-sanctioned events.

“The City and its Office of Special Events are dedicated to encouraging high-quality events that showcase our community's personality, charisma, vibrancy and diversity,” said Evette Pittman, Grand Rapids’ special events manager. “The fantastic activities and entertainment options on tap this September meet that goal,” she said. “All take place both inside and outside ArtPrize’s footprint for those who want to explore Grand Rapids’ quaint neighborhoods and unique business districts.”

The City of Grand Rapids provided a list of events complete with dates, addresses, descriptions and times (which are subject to change). Information on all events can be found on the ArtPrize events page linked here.

ArtPrize-Sanctioned Events

Sept. 14 to Oct. 1

Rosa Parks Circle, Calder Plaza, Canal Park, Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 555 Monroe Ave. North Lot, Sixth Street Park, Downtown

ArtPrize is an annual, international art festival and competition in Grand Rapids, Michigan—a celebration of creative ideas, conversations, experimentation, and inclusiveness. Interactive programming and 748 physical and experiential installations will be exhibited across 153 venues. More than 950 artists from 15 countries and 30 states will compete for $400,000 in prizes in the Public Vote and Juror Competition categories.

Sept. 14 to Oct. 1 - Noon to 8 p.m.

555 Monroe Ave. N

Corewell Health and Priority Health present the ArtPrize Oasis is a temporary but transformative urban expanse along the Grand River offering guests a place to regroup and recharge. It re-envisions our urban environment, organizing the flow of people and space by the same principles as the river, and provides visitors three distinct functional areas for those seeking fun, respite, or connection. The Artist Lounge is a welcoming enclave where participants recharge and network. The Studio serves as a flex space for both private events and public activities and is supported by Meijer. And the Public Activation Area features games, relaxing seating, and art installations presented by DGRI and the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Sept. 16, 23, 30 - 2 to 4 p.m.

555 Monroe Ave. N

Sept. 14 -5 to 10 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

ArtPrize is back, and we’re kickstarting this year’s event with a joyously boisterous and gloriously vibrant opening celebration, presented by Wolverine Worldwide. Ah Nab Awen Park will transform into a multisensory feast featuring games, food trucks, art installations, fireworks, and a performance by the renowned visual and musical spectacle, the world premiere of Squonk’s Brouhaha presented by DeVos Place.

Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Festival

Sept. 15 - 5 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 16 - Noon to 10 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

Live music and food celebrating the African American Arts & Music Community in Grand Rapids.

Curb Appeal

Sept. 16 - Noon to 8 p.m.

Lyon St. (Monroe Ave. to Grand River)

Beyond the minds of engineers shaping clay molds that hit the manufacturing line to the showroom floors of the latest and greatest makes and models is a culture of creatives that stretch the imagination and self-expression in garages and driveways across the streets of America and across the globe. No matter the subculture, make, model, or background, we all share the same passion and respect that brings out the curb appeal. Come join us as we explore the art within the world of automotive customization.

State of Play

Sept. 21 - 8 to 9 a.m.

Sheldon Avenue

Sept. 22 - 5 to 8 p.m.

555 Monroe Ave. N

The suspense grows with this first big reveal as we announce the Top 25 entries for ArtPrize 2023 based on the public vote. While here, immerse yourself in the hopeful, invigorating soundscapes of musical performers Y-Not. Supported by Rockford Construction.

Sept. 22 - 8 to 9 a.m.

555 Monroe Ave. N

City Hall Exhibition Silent Disco

Sept. 23 - 6 to 10 p.m.

Calder Plaza

Sept. 23 and 24 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gillett Bridge/Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Merchants and Makers, the growing West Michigan collective of creatives and shops, is teaming up with ArtPrize to bring its new generation of craft fair to this year’s event. Over 80 vendors will sell their inspired, quirky, and stylish wares in an outdoor marketplace spanning the Gillett Bridge and stretching through Ah-Nab-Awen Park. All of this handmade goodness, along with food trucks and live artistic and musical performances, make it a relaxing and celebratory gathering for everyone.

Sept. 29 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

It all comes down to this: the “Prize” in ArtPrize. We’ll gather at Rosa Parks Circle to announce and celebrate this year’s winners. And we’ll also celebrate everyone—from the Artists and Venues to the Donors, volunteers, and visitors themselves—who’ve made ArtPrize 2023 a success. That means throwing a closing bash featuring local food vendors, an immersive and colorful experience, and a live musical performance.

Community Events

Relax at Rosa

Sept. 14, 21 and 28 - Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

Concert/Food Trucks

Art of Food Festival

Sept. 15 and 16 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 17 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Calder Plaza and Ottawa Ave.

Art of Food Festival aims to bring together the diverse culture of a thriving Grand Rapids and its visitors around the one thing we all love...FOOD! This free to attend event brings together over 30 local food trucks/vendors as they line Ottawa Ave. from Calder Plaza to Pearl St. in downtown Grand Rapids. In addition to these delicious options, a collaborative effort Festival of the Arts is joining GR8 Food Trucks in activating Calder Plaza, through stage performances all weekend, 30 local artist vendors, interactive art stations and art installations through ArtPrize. The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association is helping sponsor a beer tent for refreshments over the weekend and has partnered with the Grand Rapids Fire Department so that half of all proceeds raised will help our local firefighting community.

Art Of Disruption

Sept. 14 to Oct. 1

Heartside Park

The HUG Station

Sept. 14 to Oct. 1 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canal Park

Sept. 15, 16, 17 - Noon, 3 & 6 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Eastown Streetfair

Sept. 16 - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wealthy Ave. (Lake Dr. to Giddings)

The Eastown Streetfair is a family-friendly celebration of arts, crafts, food, music, and the Eastown neighborhood; one of Grand Rapids’ most eclectic districts!

West Side Walk for Gilda’s

Sept. 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gilda’s Club

Grand Rapids Pagan Pride Day

Sept. 16 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Richmond Park

Ballpark Series

Sept. 16 & 23 - 5 to 9 p.m.

Sullivan Field

Ballpark Jam 90’s Throwback Fest, Taylor Swift Experience, Live music, yard games, food, drinks.

Stop the Hate Community Walk

Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MLK Park

Global Gathering

Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Garfield Park

Lake Michigan Credit Union Bridge Run

Sept. 17 - 8 to 11 a.m.

Front Street & Race Route

Heart Prize

Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. Division Ave. (Fulton to Wealthy)

Heart Prize is a cultural event, incorporating and promoting diversity in this vital neighborhood of downtown Grand Rapids. It will feature in-store events, sales, food vendors, pop-up merchants, artists and makers, trolleys, historical tour, and performing artists, musicians, dancers stationed outdoors throughout the neighborhood.

KissCross Cyclocross

Sept. 17 - 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Highland Park

Outdoor Storytime with the Grand Rapids Public Library

Sept. 18 - 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Lincoln Park

Pop-up Westside Stride

Sept. 19 & 26 - 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Bridge Street

Tuesday Night Swing Dance

Sept. 19 – Brena Live - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – Broadway Swing - 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

All ages. No partner needed. Family friendly. Join over 200 people as they swing dance, line dance and Latin dance to a variety of songs and music.

Start Garden Demo Day

Sept. 20 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Calder Plaza

GR in XR on the Blue Bridge

Sept. 21 - 6 to 8 p.m.

Blue Bridge

East Hills Summer Concert Series

Sept. 21 - 6 to 9 p.m.

Cherry Park

Confluence

Sept. 22 - 5 to 10 p.m.

Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

Confluence, presented by Steelcase and JR Automation, is a free, multi-day festival that explores innovation and creativity across art, music, science, and technology within six major program areas. The Future Innovators Zone is a STEAM-based playground for kids of all ages, the Maker Expo spotlights the DIY maker community, the Innovation Showcase features an esports tournament with the region’s top high school and collegiate teams, the Robotics Expo & Parade features top middle and high school teams who show off their creations and demonstrate their work in the fields of engineering, coding and computer science, the Music Showcase includes musicians who test the limits of instrumentation to create exuberant soundscapes, and Art@ features experimental media artist Brian Alexander who will present over 30 of his works including installations, devices and hybrid media shorts.

Parkrun Riverside Park

Sept. 23 and 30 - 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Riverside Park

5k community event – walk, jog, run

Retriever Fever

Sept. 23 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverside Park

Paws with a Cause

Tour de Food Trucks

Sept. 28 - 5 to 8 p.m.

Lookout Park

Grit Summit Yoga on the Bridge

Sept. 28 - 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Blue Bridge

Oktoberfest

Sept. 29 - 3 to 9 p.m.

Sept. 30 - Noon to 9 p.m.

Riverside Park and Bandshell

German/American festival

Neighborwoods

Sept. 29 and 30 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roberto Clemente Park

Brews at the Calder

Sept. 30 - 4 to 8 p.m.

Calder Plaza

Join 30 brewers as we celebrate Beer City, USA. This isn't just another beer fest – this is THE festival of Beer City brewers, planned and orchestrated by the area brewers and brewery owners themselves that make up the Beer City Brewers Guild. Admission is free, just purchase tasting tickets. All ages are welcome, 21+ will be carded and given a wristband. The guild's Pro-AM competition has grown into an annual staple that randomly pairs home brewers with commercial brewers to collaborate and brew a unique batch of beer. Those special beers will be available at this fest, and the annual winner will be announced.

Chili Cookoff

Sept. 30 - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sullivan Field

One Community West Michigan

Sept. 30 - Noon to 10 p.m.

Rosa Parks Circle

Kid’s Day and Concert

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.