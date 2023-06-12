Officials: ArtPrize Facebook page hacked

The hack happened early Sunday morning. The organization's Facebook page was renamed "Accounts Disabled", which has not been changed as of Monday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize officials say the ArtPrize Facebook page was hacked this weekend in an apparent scam attempt.

The hack happened early Sunday morning. The organization's Facebook page was renamed "Accounts Disabled", which has not been changed as of Monday morning.

The page's profile picture and cover photo were also updated throughout the day on Sunday, and some of the page's followers were reportedly tagged in the scam attempt.

The ArtPrize Facebook administrators were able to regain control of the account after several hours of troubleshooting, and they are now warning other Facebook users about this scam.

"This scam intended to target other business owners to lead them to believe that Facebook has disabled their accounts, leading them to click links and further the scam's reach," the post reads. "Please keep this on your radar to avoid future scammers."

Organizers say they're now working to restore their page and do damage control, including updating the page's name.

