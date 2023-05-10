Artist registration now open for ArtPrize 2023

Artists have until June 7 to register, while venue registration closes on May 26.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is right around the corner! Businesses, restaurants, churches, bars and more have been registering to be part of the annual art competition since mid-April. Now, registration for artists is open!

Each year, ArtPrize brings hundreds of pieces of art to Grand Rapids, from large installations to smaller pieces of art displayed inside local businesses.

Over $400,000 is awarded to artists both through public and juried voting. The grand prize winner will take home $125,000, while second place will take home $50,000 and third place will win $25,000.

Another $200,000 is given to artists annually as grants.

Any artist is welcome to participate. Categories include 2D, digital, installation, 3D and time-based.

Venues have until May 26 to register to participate. Artists have until June 7. On May 22, artists and venues will have the ability to connect to determine where artwork will be displayed around the city.

Any artists or venues interested in participating in ArtPrize 2023 should register online here.

ArtPrize 2023 kicks off on Sept. 14 and lasts through Oct. 1.

