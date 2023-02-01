Chris Stapleton heading to Van Andel Arena this June

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Van Andel Arena website.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All-American Road Show" 2023 tour to Grand Rapids this summer.

The beloved country singer will be at Van Andel Arena June 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. on the Van Andel Arena website. The arena says the box office will not be open for the on sale.

Van Andel also announced the special guests scheduled for the Grand Rapids date include Marcus King and The War and Treaty.

In addition to the new “All-American Road Show” dates, Stapleton is set to perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next Sunday, Feb. 12.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM Award-winner. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time, setting a record for the most wins in that category.

