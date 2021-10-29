Day Trippin': Welcome to Allegan!

Join us as we explore Allegan for our fourth edition of Day Trippin'.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — This month we are exploring a charming town just off the Kalamazoo River. The city of Allegan is a town enriched in both history and character.

We began our day at the Allegan County Jail House Museum. This museum features what would now be considered a modern-day duplex, except with one half being a jail and the other half where the sheriff’s family resided. The tour begins exploring the residence. These quarters feature the booking room, license bureau, living room, and even the original kitchen.

After a few more stops and plenty of hidden treasures, we made it to the jail. Here, on more than one occasion, people have felt the presence of those who used to occupy these halls. The jail held 36 to 38 people. While no breathing humans reside in these cells, they have filled them with their own display of what life would have been like.

The blast from the past did not stop there. Although, just when we thought we were leaving, paranormal activity behind us we were mistaken.

Parker Johnson, the manager for the city of Allegan quickly verified our spooky sense.

"People say that the regent theatre is haunted and I can't say that I disagree. I've had customers that have felt a cool breeze down their neck or a hand on their shoulders. They will turn around and no one is there," stated Johnson.

Sounds convincing to me.

"I like to think that if there is someone there, they just wanted to catch up on the latest movies."

All "ghosts" aside, for just $5 you can see the movie on the largest independently owned screen in the state of Michigan. Providing a nosologic experience for you and your loved ones.

If spooky isn’t your style, head downtown where these small businesses are grown with love and in this case a little bit of dirt.

Let it grow plant shop is a small business that opened during the pandemic that sells a variety of high and low maintenance plants. They also have a build your own terrarium table. Which makes for unique gifts and a fun activity.

Lastly, defy gravity at this daredevils sanctuary called Allegan Events.

Here you can experience the largest indoor ropes course in Michigan with adrenaline-pumping adventure for all ages and thrill levels.

"Unplug out from behind your screen, hang out with your friends, and try something you have never tried before," stated creative director, Gerah Dutkiewicz.

A place that makes you face your fears while still providing hear-raising adventure in a town filled with scream-worthy moments.

