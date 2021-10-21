Speedy Wash prepares for first haunted car wash

Half of the proceeds will go to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

WYOMING, Mich. — With Halloween nearly a week away, Speedy Wash is preparing for its first-ever haunted car wash event.

The two-day haunted event will be accessible for everyone and have plenty of spooks for the whole family. The "tunnel of horror" will feature actors, lights and props. Visitors will receive a treat at the start of the car wash.

Owners Nora Mackie and Alex Kanaan say they hope the event will become an annual tradition.

"So on the inside here, the whole tunnel again will be dark," said Kanaan. "We got some LED lights, some strobe lights. We have some fake body parts hanging. I got a couple of guys dressed with masks kind of smearing the soap, scaring the people inside the car."

Half of the proceeds will go to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

The haunted car wash will be held at the 28th Street location from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. Admission is $16.

