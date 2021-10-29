Halloween haunts for your little ghosts and ghouls

Here's our list of some of the best family-friendly events in West Michigan.

Looking for activities to do with your little pumpkins but overwhelmed by all the options? We’ve done the work for you. Here’s our list of some of the best family-friendly activities throughout West Michigan this spooky season.

Grand Rapids

Zoo Goes Boo

John Ball Zoo is bringing back Zoo Goes Boo this Halloween season! The zoo will be outfitted with decorations, trick-or-treating stations and costumes. Visitors are encouraged to dress up, but adults are asked to have family-friendly costumes. Visit John Ball Zoo’s website for ticket prices and available times.

Halloween Hunt

Those looking for engaging Halloween events may find what they’re looking for at the Blandford Nature Center’s Halloween Hunt! A map and clues will take participants through the nature center’s trails, where they will learn spooky facts about Michigan nature. A prize awaits those who finish the hunt! Costumes are encouraged. Visit the nature center’s website for full information on registration, prices and times.

Trick-or-Treat with Wildlife

Looking for events for a child who is both a Halloween lover and an animal lover? Look no further. The Blandford Nature Center is hosting a Trick-or-Treat with Wildlife event on Saturday, Oct. 30. Children can join staff members in feeding wildlife treats and collecting candy. Costumes and candy buckets are encouraged! Click here for more information.

HallowGlow

The TreeRunner Adventure Park is hosting their annual HallowGlow events every weekend of October! Since 2014, TreeRunner has been hosting HalloGlow weekends to celebrate the fall season. Each ticket gets visitors a three-hour trek through the trees, complete with glowing lights that have a Halloween flair. Both normal TreeRunner tickets and children’s tickets are available for purchase. More information can be found here.

Ghoul Golf

Ghoul Golf is returning to Great Lakes Glow Golf this year! Featuring 18 holes of blacklight mini golf, the event encourages visitors to dress up according to each week’s theme. Anyone who dresses up will receive a discount. For more info, visit their website and Facebook page.

Hallowee-Ones

Kids who love to dress up will love Hallowee-Ones at Frederik Meijer Gardens! The event encourages kids to pick costumes that represent the Children’s Garden, like fish, flowers or sculptures. Hallowee-Ones kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with a costume parade at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Halloween hunt and spooky stories! Click here for more information.

Spooky Painting Class

For the Halloween season, Cookies & Canvas is hosting a spooky evening of painting. The class will be two hours and teach participants how to paint a skeleton on an 11-by-14 canvas. Seats are $20 each. Click here for more information.

Holland

Spooky Cemetery Tour

The Holland Museum will be offering “slightly spooky” cemetery tours of the Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Deb Wake from the museum will take participants through the cemetery and share its history. Those interested should wear clothes comfortable for walking and be prepared to walk for about an hour. Get more information and register for a tour here.

Wheelie Scary Velo Kids Bike Ride

Hoping to tire your ghoulies out? This event oughta do the trick! Velo Kids is hosting a "wheelie scary" bike ride at Riley Trails Park in Holland. Kids are encouraged to dress up and embark on a 90-minute ride. A shorter trail will be set up for younger kids. Anyone without a bike or helmet will be able to borrow from the Velo Kids Bike Library. Click here to learn more.

Tails and Treats

Nestled in the trees in Holland, Fellinlove Farm is offering an animal-filled day of fall treats Saturday, Oct. 16! Visitors can take a farm tour, go on a "not-so-spooky trail walk", go on boat rides and more. Some animals may be wearing costumes and will be handing out treats themselves! A $5 donation is suggested for visitors. More information can be found here.

Zeeland

Boo at the Barn

The Critter Barn is preparing to give visitors a (idk good time??) on Saturday, Oct. 30. Their Boo at the Barn event will offer treats, decorations and visits with the animals! A "Spooktacular" Barn Trail will also be available to walk through. Costumes are encouraged. Information on admission can be found here.

Coopersville

Pumpkin Train

The famous pumpkin train in Coopersville is back open for the season. The 90-minute ride takes passengers through Coopersville and Marne and provides entertainment by the Great Pumpkin, Scarecrow and Little Crow! Each child’s ticket also comes with a free pumpkin that kids can pick from the pumpkin patch after the ride. Visit this website to see availability and ticket prices.

Grand Haven

Haunted Halloween at the Museum

The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is hosting a Haunted Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 16. The museum will be decked out with decorations and a mini museum will display strange or spooky artifacts! Visitors can play games, make crafts, trick-or-treat and more. Costumes are encouraged! The event is free and open to the public.

Muskegon

Smashing Pumpkins

The Lakeshore Museum Center will soon be hosting their annual Smashing Pumpkins event on Friday, Oct. 15. Participants will enjoy a pumpkin-themed evening of activities, pumpkin painting and using a trebuchet to send pumpkins flying! Visitors can also vote for the winner of a pumpkin-carving contest. The event is free for Muskegon County residents and $5 for non-residents. Click here for more information.

Grandville

Halloween Skating Party

For a bit of a retro twist, check out the Halloween skating parties at Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville! Two spooky sessions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 and boast treats, a costume contest, selfie booths, games and prizes! Costumes are welcome but not required. Visit their Facebook page for more information on times and admission prices.

Allendale

Pumpkin Walk

Second Church in Allendale will be hosting their annual Pumpkin Walk, featuring 600 carved pumpkins for visitors to enjoy. The path is a tenth of a mile and families are encouraged to come out for the festivities! For more info, check out their Facebook page.

Sparta

Halloween Fun in Sparta Town Square

The City of Sparta has prepared an afternoon of Halloween events in the town square. Beginning at 11 a.m., kids can trick-or-treat at businesses, grab a "boo" bag and participate in a haunted house walk! The haunted house walk will include areas for both older and younger kids. More information can be found here.

Kent City

Spooky Trail Walk

Howard Christensen Nature Center will be hosting a spooky trail walk for people of all ages on Saturday, Oct. 30. Donuts, cider and coffee will be provided. Walks will begin between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Find more information on the event here.

Dorr

Halloween Light Spooktacular

The Halloween Light Spooktacular is the newest attraction at New Salem Corn Maze! Visitors can take a wagon ride through a trail to see lights synchronized to spooky songs. The ride will last 20 minutes and is open for all ages. Click here for more information.

Belmont

Kids Spooky Forest

While the trail will have some spooky elements, the Kids Spooky Forest at the Cannonsburg Ski Area will have plenty of attractions to entertain you and your family. The trail is a half mile through the woods and will balance out spooky props with family-friendly activities. Tickets will be available for every Saturday of October. Click here for more information.

Alto

Fall Fun on the Farm

This fall spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 30 will keep visitors occupied with tons of activities to try! The day kicks off with a 5K race and Kids Fun Run. Prizes will be available for each age group. At 10 a.m., farm activities begin with spooky hayrides, scavenger hunts, pumpkin painting, games and more. Visitors can bottle feed a calf and walk through the farm's spooky barn. Click here to learn more about the event.

Park Before Dark

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is holding their annual Park Before Dark events Oct. 16-17. Rain or shine, kids are encouraged to dress up and trick-or-treat throughout the park. Learn more here.

