GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Elton John is the latest artist forced to move their tour dates as a result of the new coronavirus.

The March through early May portion of the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour has been postponed. New dates have not yet been released. Originally, the tour was set to stop in Grand Rapids on April 23 at Van Andel Arena.

According to a press release, the decision was made based on the concern of accelerating the spread of COVID-19. All ticket holders will have their tickets honored and will receive new concert date information shortly.

