28th Street Metro Cruise rolls into town in August

WYOMING, Mich. — After back-to-back years of cruising under COVID, the Metro Cruise is more ready than ever to ride into their 2022 event.

This year, organizers are excited to bring back fan favorites as well as adding some new and improved features to the event.

This year's event is happening Aug. 26 and 27, and will feature two main event sites.

The Main Event at Rogers Plaza, located at 972 28th Street SW, will be Friday, Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Main Event at Woodland Mall, located at 3195 28th Street SE, will operate under the same dates and hours.

“The Rogers Plaza Main Event site will remain the largest site of Metro Cruise, with all elements returning for this year’s event, including a free shuttle service courtesy of the Rapid partnership. The famous Collector Car Row, the lineup of 200-plus show cars along 28th Street, and live music will be featured each day,” says Keith Morgan, President of the Wyoming-Kentwood Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, Metro Cruise brings in about 300,000 people to 28th Street.

