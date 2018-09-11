MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are auctioning off special-themed jerseys for their Military Appreciation Night.

The online auction began Friday, Nov. 9. The Lumberjacks will wear the jerseys for the game on Saturday, Nov. 10.

In addition to being game-worn, the jerseys are autographed by the player, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to West Michigan Veterans Food Bank.

