Cottage and Lakefront Living Show takes over DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 16th annual Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is underway at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids this weekend, featuring everything you need to buy, build or enjoy summer on the water.

The show brings over 100 vendors into DeVos Place to give you all the resources you need to enjoy your summer on the lakefront, including cabin vendors, rental services, outdoor furniture vendors and more.

Seminars are also coming to the show to teach you more about lakefront life. Watch a master craftsman repair an antique wooden canoe or artists create a giant sandcastle. Learn how to best manage your vacation rental and design your home.

“All weekend long, you can take tips and tricks, sandcastle building lessons from the sand pirate,” said show manager Dawn Baker. “But if your style is more that you’d like to just put your toes in the sand and make sure you're kicking back listening to music with a beverage in your hand, then you're going to want to come to the dock party."

There will be live music at the dock party Saturday night from Jake Stevens. Children will get to storm the giant sandcastle Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for adults are $12, $5 for children ages 6-14 and kids 5 and under get in for free. To learn more about the event and grab your tickets, click here.

