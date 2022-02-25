'Dancing with the Local Stars' to feature 34 community members, 11 pro dancers

It's the first live "Dancing with the Local Stars" event since 2020. Tickets are still available for the Saturday matinee show.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The hit ABC show is between seasons, but "Dancing with the Local Stars" is taking place this weekend in Muskegon.

The 14th annual fundraiser is at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center Friday and Saturday.

Previously held at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, the move to the convention center will allow the size of the audience to double at each of the three shows.

"Dancing with the Local Stars" is organized by the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce, and will feature 34 community stars — including local dignitaries and business owners — and 11 professional dancers. The winning team will choose a food-related charity to donate their winnings to.

For the first live Dancing with the Local Stars since 2020, performers will be hitting the stage with the show theme "Disco Nights."

"We were virtual last year so we are excited to be back in person and it is so different at the new convention center here in town," said co-chair Karen Mogdics. "So 800 tickets sold for each performance verses 400 in the past, so huge changes for us and we are super excited about it."

For the performers, the break from live performances has brought on some nerves before the show kicks off.

"It is the jitters, I just have to remember to smile," said Dancing with the Local Stars pro Francine Calandro.

Proceeds will support local food pantries and food programs in lower Oceana, upper Ottawa and Muskegon counties. In the last 13 years, Dancing with the Local Stars has raised over $1.3 million to benefit communities in West Michigan.

Along with the entertainment, the show will include refreshments and audience voting to select the winners.

The show kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for the Saturday matinee show. Click here to learn more about the event. Grab your tickets by calling 231-798-4244.

