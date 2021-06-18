Black Impact Collaborative celebrates Juneteenth in Calder Plaza

The rink will be open from 3-9 p.m. Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20 on the Calder Plaza, located at 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In celebration of Juneteenth, the Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is hosting an outdoor roller-skating event all weekend long.

The rink will be open from 3-9 p.m. Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20 on the Calder Plaza, located at 300 Monroe Avenue NW.

The event, hosted and programmed by the Black Impact Collaborative, is an organization that began as a collective of leaders across organizations led by and serving African Americans in Greater Grand Rapids.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration honoring the end of slavery in the United States.

“This activation is just one opportunity to educate the community about our mission and the plight and liberation of Black people. It is also a celebration of the ongoing work and impact that BIC will make in this community for many years to come,” says Dallas Lenear, BIC Chair.

For complete details regarding the rink operations, other onsite Juneteenth programming and a listing of other local Juneteenth events in Grand Rapids, visit the official Roll.Bounce.GR Juneteenth Celebration event page at www.bicgr.com and then click on the events tab.

