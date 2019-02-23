KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's time for the annual Kozminski Basketball night. This year the proceeds from the event will go to Wyatt Gilbert. Wyatt is the infant son of Lance and Kailey Gilbert. Lance and Kailey are both deputies at the Kent County Sheriff Department.

Wyatt was born with several medical issues, including needing open heart surgery. The Gilberts have many medical bills to pay and the Kozminski Basketball night is all about them!

The first game will put Local Police up against Kenowa Hills Teachers and the second game will put the Grand Rapids Police Department up against Kent County Sheriff's Department.

You can also get a chance to meet the Kent County Sheriff K-9 team!

The event is free but they accepting donations for the Wyatt Gilbert fund. It will be held at Kenowa Hills High School starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd.

