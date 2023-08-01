New entertainment venue heading to Woodland Mall in Kentwood

Main Event will feature a bowling alley, interactive and virtual video games, arcade games, laser tag and billiards.

KENTWOOD, Mich — A brand new entertainment venue is heading to Woodland Mall in Kentwood next year.

The "Main Event" entertainment venue will be located in a standalone 49,000-square-foot building near Von Maur.

Main Event will feature a bowling alley, interactive and virtual video games, arcade games, laser tag and billiards.

The new entertainment venue will also include a restaurant, bar and private rooms available to rent for parties and events.

PREIT, the parent company of Woodland Mall, expects Main Event to open to visitors in 2024.

“PREIT is pleased to partner with Main Event to bring an all-in-one fun experience to Woodland Mall, West Michigan’s premiere shopping and family destination,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT. “The venue will be an excellent addition to our carefully curated mix of retailers, restaurants and entertainment offerings for all ages and interests. With the addition of Main Event just steps away, a trip to Woodland Mall will be the ultimate community gathering place to come celebrate, eat, play and shop.”

Learn more about Main Event at MainEvent.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.