‘This is a critical juncture for us’ – newly proposed tax credits could reignite Michigan film industry

Lowing Studios is hosting a townhall event to help people better understand film incentives which industry workers say would be a game changer for the state.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Filmmakers across the state of Michigan are hoping some newly proposed bills become law. If that happens, Michigan-based companies could start reaping the benefits of the entertainment industry.

“There are two bills. In the Senate, it's 862 and 863. And then in the house, it's 5724 and 5725,” Lindsey Katerberg said. “There were a lot of issues with the previous program which is why we pretty much burned it down and built this one from the ground up.”

Katerberg is a board member of the Michigan Film Industry Association, or MiFIA. She’s one of many people who’s been fighting for film incentives in Michigan, ever since the previous batch of incentives were done away with years ago.

“There were abuses happening,” she said. “So there is language specifically addressing that in this new legislation which avoids those kinds of pitfalls from happening again.”

On Wednesday, May 11, Lowing Studios in Grand Rapids will host a town hall meeting, making sure people understand the proposed tax incentives, and encouraging people to get involved.

“People can write to their congressman or senator and just help us get this moving. Letting the government know that you’re interested, that's probably one of the most important things,” Dave Lowing said. “Senators and congressman don't know unless you tell them that you're interested in it. You are the people they listen to, everybody out there, all of us.”

Lowing is the owner of Lowing Studios and Lowing Light and Grip, which has served West Michigan for more than 30 years. His company has a large inventory of rental equipment that’s used on production sets. If the film incentives become a reality in Michigan, Lowing and his team look to benefit.

“Generally, it's an increase in business, he said. “More rentals and more equipment going out on jobs. Maybe I'll work some of the jobs too, who knows?”

According to the MiFIA website, 40 states and territories already have film incentives in place, but Michigan is not one of them. Katerberg said this has given Michigan lawmakers a prime opportunity to learn from the mistakes of others.

“Us coming into it this late in the game, Michigan has the advantage of taking what works and what doesn't work, which is what we've been doing - finding the things that work best, and the things that failed, and kind of culminating all that together into something that we can use as our own program,” she said. “Our bills are sitting in committee, and that's where either bills go on to be voted on and become law, or they die. So this is a critical juncture for us. This is what we've been working toward all these years, and this is why it's important now for people to start really getting involved.”

Wednesday's town hall meeting will start with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

To contact your legislator and let them know you support film incentives in Michigan, CLICK HERE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.