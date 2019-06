IONIA, Mich. - It's one of the biggest events of the summer. The Ionia Free Fair is coming up next month, and one of the most highly-anticipated events of the fair is the "Ionia Idol" competition.

Contestants will face off over four days with the chance to win a $1,500 grand prize. $750 will go to the runner up and $250 will go to third place.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can download an application on the fair's website.