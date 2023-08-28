Pete Davidson coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre this October

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's not bupkis—Pete Davidson is bringing his comedy tour to the Kalamazoo State Theatre in October!

Davidson, who is best known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" between 2014 and 2022, hit the road for his headlining debut earlier this summer.

Along with "SNL," Davidson has produced multiple stand-up comedy specials and co-wrote, produced and starred in "The King of Staten Island."

He has also appeared in "Trainwreck," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "Big Time Adolescence," "Set It Up," "Meet Cute," and "Bodies Bodies Bodies."

He will be performing at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $68 to $128, and tickets are open for public sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

You can get your tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

