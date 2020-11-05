The ABC's of working out at home!

A fun workout the entire family can do!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gyms and fitness centers have been closed for weeks now, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But those closures shouldn't stop you from staying active!

As many people look to working out at home, it's time to get creative and have a little fun.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Dietitian Grace Derocha, joined by her family, shared an alphabet-based workout Monday morning. It's a fun, family-friendly way to stay in shape while inside.

Just spell out your name or any other work and follow the chart! Each letter has a corresponding actions, whether its 10 burpees or a two-minute plank -- you're sure to sweat when you're done!

What’s the first word you’re going to try?

