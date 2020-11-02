GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Who doesn’t love a good deal? Especially on items you already love and use.

Emily Richett, with HAPPY PR, stopped by My West Michigan Tuesday, Feb. 11 to share some "happy" deals on lifestyle and wellness products.

Duffield Lane

Duffield Lane is a classic, comfortable clothing line for women and girls. Their pieces have a nautical twist and they’re based out of East Grand Rapids. Duffield Lane’s classic looks work for all ages, so you can even throw in a matching PJ set, sweater, or dress for all the ladies in your family.

Their West Michigan location is in Gaslight Village, but the company has products in 300+ boutiques across the country, and items online at duffieldlane.com. Every week, they offer a new promo on their website under the “Deal of the Week” tab, be sure to check it out.

Brewt’s

Brewt's is Grand Rapids-based company that is famous for their all-natural Bloody Mary mix. They recently launched a line of products including the Consuela's Hot Sauce and Bloody Caesar salad dressings.

The Caesar Mix is all natural, gluten-free, handcrafted recipe using garden and ocean fresh ingredients. It features wild caught clam juice and hand squeezed lemons and limes. Mix this with your favorite vodka, tequila or gin. Their hot sauce line has a few different flavors too, and they're made with all natural recipes from a close family friend of Brewt’s owner Emily Griffen. Brewt's hot sauces are creamy, rich, and carry the natural heat of the pepper. You can find these online at brewtsmix.com and in stores throughout the Midwest.

Simply Curated

Simply Curated is a Grand Rapids-based candle boutique and all candles are hand-poured in their studio. The 100% soy wax is blended in small batches with fragrances and essential oils.

Candles are 100% phthalate-free and will burn cleanly all the way down. Every single candle is poured by hand and hand labeled and packaged. Traditionally, candles were made with paraffin wax, which is a petroleum by-product. Paraffin contains up to 11 carcinogenic compounds deemed toxic air contaminants by the State of California.

Soy candles are better for you and for the environment. Soy wax is non-toxic and burns cleaner than paraffin. They also have a longer life-span than paraffin candles.

Simply Curated candles can burn up to 75 hours! Visit simplycurated.com and use promo code: SWEETHEART for 20% off your order until February 14.

Truffle

Truffle is especially great for frequent travelers or moms that have many items and not enough hands. Truffle makes bags and inserts with leather and biodegradable TPU, which is a solvent-free material that is certified safe by the FDA.

Truffle was invented by two friends who met at business school. They were both moms and always frazzled at having to find things they need in their bags-- There weren't any stylish accessory bags where you could actually see what was inside so they invented some. They come in an assortment of colors and many are TSA and stadium-approved. Visit truffleco.com and enter code blush20 to get 20% off the blush line.

For even more deals and products, you can also visit gethappypr.com/happydeals

