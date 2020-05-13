How to Make Your Pantry Staples More Interesting

See creative ways to give those basic items new life!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dina Deleasa-Gonsar is the creator, writer, and television personality behind the popular food blog DishItGirl.com. She shows us a couple of ways to make our pantry staples a little more interesting.

Dina's tips include:

Try infusing oil with herbs, garlic, or even fruit. This will add an interesting pop of flavor to salads, sauces, and marinades.

Have herbs that are about to dry up, and do not want to make another pesto? Try inventing your own spice blends or salts.

Have some vegetables that are about to turn? Some can be slow roasted and made into great pasta sauces, pestos, and spreads.

Do not throw away that olive jar or pickle brine. They make great marinades for chicken or additions to salad vinaigrettes, or even pasta sauces!

For all the details, visit DishItGirl.com

