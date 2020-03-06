On the front line

West Michigan Woman Magazine pays tribute to women in health care during the COVID 19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the Stay Home Order West Michigan Women's magazine has continued to provide us with great ways to stay connected. They've even offered ways to make working at home easier, ideas on how to destress and how to make our Zoom calls more fashionable. There is one thing we've missed though, and that's catching up with our regular contributor Kasie Smith with Serendipity Media.

So we were excited hook up a Zoom call to find out the details of the latest issue of the magazine, and learn more about the thought that went behind chosing women working the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We also get updated on the Brilliance Awards which has been moved to September.

