Estate planning is different during every stage of life, from young families to retirement age

Attorney Jordan Bush joined us to talk about estate planning and the fact that everyone, at every age, should be doing it.

The Alles Law website says estate planning with their team is easy. Just schedule a meeting, design a plan, and then go about living confidently, knowing you’re prepared for whatever might come your way.

Attorney Jordan Bush joined us to talk about estate planning and the fact that everyone, at every age, should be doing it.

Bush gave the example of a young family. He said that time of life is full of big questions. Who will take care of the children? Who will make the medical or financial decisions in the event of incapacity? Who will manage the "things," the inheritance for your children until they are old enough?

Next comes middle age. Bush says that stage of life is a good time to make sure your plan is up to date. He said, other life events like divorce, remarriage, buying or selling a business, buying a cottage or vacation property, or having grandchildren often take place during this stage of life and definitely require an estate plan to be updated.

Bush also addressed the so-called “Sandwich Generation,” where people are taking care of their kids as well as their aging parents. He said that stage requires planning (and often patience). He advised having open conversations with your parents and siblings to understand their wishes and be sure you have access to information and legal authority to make decisions. Bush cautioned, without the proper legal tools in place, you may find yourself in lengthy and potentially expensive court procedures.

Whatever the season of life you’re in, if you’ve been thinking about putting together a plan for the future, give Alles Law a call at 616-365-5055 or visit their website at www.alleslaw.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.