HomeTown Health Center in Rockford offers infusion therapy and more

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The HomeTown Health Center in Rockford offers a variety of medical services. Registered Pharmacist Donna Gorr and Nurse Practitioner Emily Mathew described some of them:

Injections and IV therapy to treat conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Crohn’s Disease, and Ulcerative Colitis

PICC line and Port maintenance

Disease management – The team can take a look at what therapies/medications patients are on and recommend treatments that provide better symptom management.

Patients should ask their physician to refer them for treatment or call 616-215-5151 to make an appointment.

