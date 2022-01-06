Kent District Library serves up a Summer of Wonder

The 30-day challenge features outdoor discovery, scavenger hunts, STEAM activities, and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s a 30-day challenge that will take your child on a journey of reading, learning and exploring through the great outdoors. KDL has teamed-up with Kent County Parks to present “Summer Wonder.”

The 30-day challenge (which does not have to be completed in 30 consecutive days to allow for family vacations and other obligations) features outdoor discovery, scavenger hunts, STEAM activities, and more.

There are prizes to be had and kids won’t even know all of the learning that’s going on! There are benefits to summer reading, avoiding the Summer Slide that often leaves kids at a deficit when they start the next school year in the fall.

KDL has a full summer of events and activities planned:

Wet and Wild Animals

Tom Plunkard’s Amazing Adventures

Drawing Sea Creatures

The Wonderful World of Henna

Motherland House Concerts

For more information on Summer Wonder and a full program listing, including dates, times and locations, visit www.KDL.org/events.

