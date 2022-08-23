Hospice of Michigan to present two in-person fundraising events: Tuesdays with Morrie and An Evening with Hemingway

Hospice of Michigan is excited to return to in-person events with two exciting opportunities in the next few weeks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For more than 40 years, Hospice of Michigan has been providing quality end-of-life care for all, regardless of age, diagnosis, or financial circumstances. They are non-profit so they rely on the generosity of donors to help ensure that they can deliver this mission.

While they continued fundraising efforts throughout the pandemic, Hospice of Michigan is excited to return to in-person events with two exciting opportunities in the next few weeks. The first is AN EVENING WITH HEMINGWAY, September 7 at The Listening Room. This unique, audience participation event is presented by author and cocktail expert, Philip Greene, who uses storytelling to take audiences on a historical journey through the life of Ernest Hemingway.

The stories are centered around the cocktails Hemingway was so fond of, and which often wove their way into his literary works. Phil will actually be mixing the cocktails on stage and the audience will be able to sample – as he entertains them. Tickets are $150 per person – www.hom.org/hemingway

The second event is TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, with a special premiere event on Aug. 31. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mitch Albom’s first, and probably most well-known book that chronicles his weekly meetings with a beloved college professor and the unexpected lessons of life he learned.

The book was turned into a play more than 20 years ago and has been performed all over the country, but never here in Michigan. That will change on Aug. 31 with the Michigan premiere at the Wealthy Theatre to benefit Hospice of Michigan. Mitch Albom is a long-time friend to the organization and he will host a talk-back with the audience after the performance.

Tickets are $50, which includes a cocktail reception, the play, and the time with Albom. They can be purchased at www.wealthytheatre.org. There will be additional performances of “Tuesdays with Morrie” through Sunday, Sept. 4, with 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances, all of which will benefit Hospice of Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.