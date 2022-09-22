From migraine headaches to neck and back pain, iChiro Clinics may be the answer to your discomfort

Dr. Kwast is the founder of iChiro Clinics and under his direction, the team of physicians and therapists guide patients back to good health.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Michael Kwast’s career as a chiropractor was inspired by his own experience with chiropractic medicine. He received care for migraine headaches and became sold on the value of this holistic approach to treating the human body.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit www.ichiroclinics.com.

