Give new year weight-loss resolutions a fighting chance with help from Ideal You

MICHIGAN, USA — Whether it’s a decision to eat healthier, save money or get organized, millions of people around the globe celebrate the beginning of a new year resolving that this next year will be better than the last.

Despite positive intentions, 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

Dr. Geri Williams from Ideal You said 60% of the adult population is overweight, so weight loss resolutions make sense. She said right after Christmas people see the holiday weight, they feel tired, their clothes are tight and the first couple months of the year are a “free space” that they feel they can finally focus on making healthy changes.

When asked why so many weight loss resolutions fail, Dr. Williams said, “It could be because the resolution had no plan, was too overwhelming or was not well defined. But the short answer is: Humans are not wired for change, especially if it’s uncomfortable.”

She said, “we are wired to cling to the safe choice that gives us pleasure now. So, unless there is a desperate need to lose weight like for health reasons, we will tend to maintain the status quo and won’t follow through because weight loss benefits are off in the future.”

Dr. Williams offered the following advice for successful weight loss:

1. Rather than a scale goal, create BIG payoff for your healthy change — start your journey from excitement, not from judgement. Decide what it is that brings you joy that will MOTIVATE you to lose weight: A payoff like being able to sit on the ground and play with my kids, or being able to wear the same size jeans you wore in college to your college reunion in August or set a target to wear your wedding rings for your anniversary in June. The payoff should make you smile. A number on a scale can’t bring that kind of joy.

2. Resolve to participate regularly in ONE healthy activity that you enjoy or have wanted to learn. Not a “should do,” a “want to do” and COMMIT to carve out that time to do it JUST for you. Maybe learn to ballroom dance, draw cartoons or commit to read a book a week. The commitment you make to this one new activity will supercharge and attract other positive change, including your weight loss, and you are building confidence that you are capable of positive change.

3. CELEBRATE your daily changes and commit EVERY day to write or voice record a text to yourself of two to three things you are grateful for including the health you are creating. That way, you are investing daily positive mental and spiritual energy into your efforts because things we put our attention on will grow and expand and more of what you are grateful for can show up.

Dr. Williams said people can reach their weight loss goals easier and faster with Ideal You.

She said, “It’s a proven weight loss program that uses REAL food from the grocery store and whole food supplements to help people lose weight fast and safely.” They are surrounded by a team of coaches to teach them what and HOW to eat to keep the weight off for a lifetime.

