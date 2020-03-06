Kent District Library offers summer reading program sure to engage readers of all ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for an exciting way to jazz-up your summer, learn something new, and maybe win some prizes too? Then check out Kent District Library’s “Summer Wonder.” It’s an at-home, self-guided program of reading, learning and discovery for all ages. Jill Anderson is a youth paraprofessional at the Wyoming Branch of KDL and she joined us to tell us more about the program. You can register or learn more about “Summer Wonder” at www.kdl.org/summer.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
If you would like more information about advertising with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, please contact Jeff Olsen at jolsen@wzzm13.com.