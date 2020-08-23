LMCU Bridge Run becomes virtual weeklong event but still promises interactive experience for runners

The LCMU is going virtual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union has sponsored the annual Bridge Run for years, but like so many other annual events, organizers have had to change their plans.

Instead of an in-person starting line, runners are encouraged to register and then run a 5K or 10K route during the week of September 14-20.

Participants are encouraged to take photos along the way to show their route and then share them on the run’s website.

As always, the run is a fundraiser and Director Kyle Cutler told us about the three local non-profits that will share in the proceeds. For more information and to register for the run visit www.thebridgerun.com.

