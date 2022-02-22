Muskegon Lumberjacks offer excitement, on the ice and off

Just as exciting as all that hockey action, there are a number of theme nights on the schedule.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This is sponsored content.

If you enjoy all the thrills the sport of hockey has to offer, head out to Mercy Health Arena in Muskegon and see the Lumberjacks take to the ice. Just as exciting as all that hockey action, there are a number of theme nights on the schedule.

February 25 is Fury Night, a chance to remember the impact the Muskegon Fury had in that lakeshore community. There will be former Fury players on hand, including Todd Robinson, whose jersey will be retired. March is going to be busy for the Lumberjacks.

The calendar is loaded with special events.

Queen for a Night – March 11



St. Patrick's Night – March 12



Golf Night – March 18



Viva Las Vegas Night – March 19



13 On Your Side Night – March 25



Jacks Fight Cancer – March 26

There is still plenty of the hockey season yet to be played. See the schedule and order tickets at www.MuskegonLumberjacks.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.