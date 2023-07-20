National Baby Food Festival celebrates Fremont and families

The four-day festival features music, the popular baby crawl and baby food eating competition. There are two parades, a car show and arts and crafts show.

FREMONT, Michigan — The annual National Baby Food Festival takes over the streets of Fremont this week.

The four-day festival features music, the popular baby crawl and baby food eating competition. There are two parades, a car show and arts and crafts show.

The carnival will be set up right on the main drag through town.

Visitors can learn more about what’s happening in the Gerber plant at a special exhibit in the festival office.

The festival runs July 19-22. For more information visit www.fremontcommerce.com.

