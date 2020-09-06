Spectrum Health earns rare certification for minimally invasive heart valve repair and replacement surgery

Spectrum Health is the only place in Michigan to earn this certification; one of only six in the country.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The American College of Cardiology has recognized the Spectrum Heath Structural Heart and Valve Center for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients receiving transcatheter valve repair and replacement procedures (TAVR).

Spectrum Health was awarded Transcatheter Valve v1 Certification in May 2020 based on evaluation of the staff’s ability to meet standards for multidisciplinary teams, formalized training, shared decision-making and registry performance.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Spectrum Health Cardiologist, Dr. William Merhi and Division Chief of Cardio Vascular Surgery, Dr. John Heiser about what the certification means for both patients and the hospital. You can find more information at www.spectrumhealth.org/valve-surgery.

