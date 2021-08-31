Take the stress out of back-to-school time with or without a pandemic

Parents want to make sure they’re setting their child up for success. Follow these helpful tips to ensure back-to-school is a breeze.

It’s that time of year again. Kids are back in school and, while there are a lot of changes with what going back looks like, one thing is the same.

Parents want to make sure they’re setting their child up for success. Dr. Josh Kalb from Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Family Care shared some tips on how to make sure your child is best prepared.

Address nervous feelings – It’s normal to be nervous to start school.

Create routines and schedules - flexibility is always something we need to keep in mind, but creating a structure helps the whole family.

Understand masking guidelines for your school

Have an early bedtime routine, as adequate sleep is so important

Schedule a well child visit or additional health check-ups (eye doctor, dentist, etc.)

Dr. Kalb also shared tips for keeping kids healthy throughout the year.

Hand hygiene reminders or teaching young kids hand hygiene

Get your child vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are 12 or older

Prioritize exercise and physical activity

Maintain good, balanced nutrition habits

Make sufficient sleep a priority Gradeschoolers: (6-12) 9 to 12 hours Teens: (13 to 18) 8 to 10 hours

Stick to that routine

Monitor and limit screen time

Focus on mental health and reducing stress