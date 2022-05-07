West Michigan Works! hopes to create the next generation of agribusiness leaders

Learn more about careers in agribusiness by attending AG-xploration – Muskegon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to research the agriculture industry accounts for nearly 26,000 jobs and $300 million in labor income in the West Michigan area. That’s a significant impact on the economy, and the reason why West Michigan Works! and the Agribusiness Talent Council are partnering with others to help the farming and food production industry recruit and retain talent.

They want job seekers to know:

One in five people in Michigan work in agribusiness.

Agribusiness contributes over $1.6 billion each year to West Michigan’s economy.

Many agribusiness career opportunities do not require a four-year degree.

Learn more about careers in agribusiness by attending AG-xploration – Muskegon. The event is open to the public. Participants will have a chance to see the MSU Mobile Food Processing Lab in action, learn about farm animals at The Critter Barn Farm-on-the-Go, and talk to agribusiness employers about what their day-to-day work looks like.

AG-xploration - Muskegon

May 7, 2022 | 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Muskegon Farmers’ Market

For more information about the Muskegon AG-xploration event, visit www.wegrowmi.org/ag-xploration.

