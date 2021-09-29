Whether you’re buying, selling, or re-financing, the current market favors your next real estate move

Anyone who’s paying attention to the real estate market knows that homes are selling fast and for top dollar.

Anyone who’s paying attention to the real estate market knows that homes are selling fast and for top dollar. Homeowners have choices.

They can sell and have a larger down-payment on their next place, or re-finance and use some of that equity to their advantage. For home buyers who may be sitting it out thinking prices are too expensive right now, you may regret that move.

Dave Galloway joined us from Heartland Home Mortgage to talk about getting the most out of your next real estate deal. Galloway said, despite higher prices, current low interest rates can work to a buyer’s advantage.

If you’d like to talk to someone about the finances around your next real estate deal, call Dave at Heartland Home Mortgage at 616-288-1235 or visit the website at www.hhmlending.com.

