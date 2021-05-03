x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Features

Disney Princesses coming to Kalamazoo

Disney Princess - The Concert is coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, May 22, 2022
Visitors dressed in costumes of Disney princesses pose for photos at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, suburban Tokyo on September 9, 2013.

Hold on to your tiaras and pre-order your tickets because Disney Princesses are coming to Kalamazoo in 2022!  

Everyone is invited to dress up in their best royal attire to experience the enchantment and celebration of Disney Princess - The Concert in an evening of songs, animation and stories at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, March 22, 2022. 

The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony-nominee Susan Egan ('Belle' from Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' from the animated feature film Hercules), two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes ('Cinderella' in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin), and rising star Aisha Jackson (‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen) during the first leg of the tour through December 2021.   

Beginning February 2022 and through the tour’s conclusion on April 16 at the American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA, the line-up will feature Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare (‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Susan Egan, Courtney Reed and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton).  Music Director Benjamin Rauhala  (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress) will also join the featured quartets throughout the tour.

General Ticket Information:
All seating is reserved for this all ages event. There’s an 8 ticket limit. $39.50-$69.50

https://www.facebook.com/disneyconcerts/

https://twitter.com/disneyconcerts/

Sign Up For Our Exclusive E-blast

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.